Michael Venus jumps 24 world ranking places after French Open triumph

Michael Venus has done what no Kiwi tennis player could do for almost 40 years - clinch a grand slam title - and his rankings have received a huge boost as a result.

Venus and American partner Ryan Harrison held their nerve to secure the French Open doubles crown at Roland Garros on Saturday, triumphing over American Donald Young and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

In the latest ATP doubles rankings, released Monday, Venus has jumped 24 places to No 15 in the world.

He is travelling to the Netherlands to play at the ATP 250 tournament later this week at Hertogenbosch, where he will team with Brazilian Andre Sa.