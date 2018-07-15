 

Tennis


Michael Venus 'hungry and ready to go again' after Wimbledon final defeat

Despite falling short of his ambition to claim a first Wimbledon doubles title this morning, Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus is holding his head high after this morning's defeat.

Venus and partner Raven Klaasen lost to Americans Jack Sock and Mike Bryan in five sets.
Venus, 30, and partner Raven Klaasen of South Africa played out a thrilling final to this year's Wimbledon doubles tournament, going down in five sets to the American duo of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, Venus said that he was happy with his time at Wimbledon this year, also having reached the semi-finals of the mixed doubles with partner Katraina Srebotnik.

"Obviously disappointed that we didn't get the result we were hoping for today, but we played some good tennis, and put ourselves in a very good position to potentially win it," he said.

"We definitely played some great tennis.

"To be playing well like that in a final of a grand slam, on a stage like that is really pleasing. I'm really happy about that.

"That's why I do all that work on the practice courts, to have moments like that, and play well on those occasions. That's the most pleasing thing for me about today."

With the final so close in the deciding fifth set, Venus joked that he was prepared to stay out for as long as he needed to, risking a repeat of the six-and-a-half-hour epic between John Isner and Kevin Anderson yesterday.

"At that point, we were just taking it point by point, trying to stay focused and calm, and make the right decisions.

"If thats how long it was going to take, we'd have stayed out all night if we had to."

Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klassen won their semi-final 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Venus also cast his eye to the future, preparing to take a short break before he and Klaasen begin the American circuit of the ATP Tour.

"We'll take a week off, and then practice for a week. We start in Washington DC for the ATP500, head up to Canada for 1000, then Cincinatti the following week after that, then a week off and into the US Open.

"There's plenty more opportunities coming up. We need to be fresh and hungry and ready to go again."

Venus said it was important to continue working as a team, with a goal of theirs striving to make the World Tour finals in London this year.

"It's really pleasing to have had this result, but for us to make that at the end of the year, we've got work to do."

