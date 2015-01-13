Michael Venus handed tough first match for ASB Classic, drawing fifth seed

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus has been handed a difficult ASB Classic first-round assignment, with the men's singles wild card and doubles specialist drawn against fifth-seed Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Michael Venus

Ranked 15th in the world in doubles, Venus doesn't have a singles ranking but is rated the finest Kiwi tennis player in both formats by tournament organisers.

He won the 2017 French Open doubles title alongside Ryan Harrison.

Yet he'll struggle to emerge from the classic first round next week, having been drawn against the 2016 champion and world No.20 Agut.

The Spanish ace won two titles in 2017, in Winston-Salem and Chennai, but was forced to pull out of last year's classic with a stomach illness.

"When you look through that field it's a tough draw all-round, (so) Michael's going to have to go out and play his game," classic director Karl Budge said.

"The reason I gave Michael a wild card is because he's got weapons that can hurt people, and that won't change against Bautista Agut.

"It'll clearly be a centre-court match, and what a ripper."

Elsewhere, Greek young gun and fellow wild card Stefanos Tsitsipas has been drawn against another tennis prodigy in Russian player Andrey Rublev.

Spanish veteran David Ferrer will play Chinese ace Yibing Wu, while Harrison will play American compatriot and good friend Steve Johnson.

The top four seeds - Jack Sock, Juan Martin del Potro, Sam Querrey and John Isner - have been granted byes through to the second round.

Should he emerge from his first-round clash against a qualifier unscathed, Canadian prodigy Denis Shapovalov will go toe-to-toe with del Potro.

"Andrey Rublev and Tsitsipas, I think that's two very similar styles that'll suggest it'll be a fiery and exciting match," Budge said.