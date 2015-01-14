Michael Venus follows up French Open stunner with opening Dutch win, despite different surface - partner

Shifting from a clay surface to grass and changing partners has posed few problems for French Open men's doubles champion Michael Venus.

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus

In his first match since winning a maiden grand slam in Paris last week, New Zealander Venus won his first-round match at an ATP tournament in the Netherlands.

He and Brazilian Andre Sa beat Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-3 6-4 in s-Hertogenbosch, setting up a quarter-final against third seeds Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) and Horia Tecau (Romania).

Venus climbed to 15th in the world doubles rankings following his triumph at Roland Garros alongside American Ryan Harrison.

The pair will reunite at Wimbledon in July.

There were mixed results for other leading Kiwis in Europe.

At the Stuttgart ATP tournament, Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner won their first round match over a Serbian combination in three sets, setting a quarter-final against top-seeded American brothers Mike and Bob Bryan.

New Zealand's Artem Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe previously won their first-round match in Stuttgart but were beaten in the quarter-finals by Oliver Marach (Austria) and Mate Pavic (Croatia).