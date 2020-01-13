Michael Venus faces tough decision as Olympics spot hangs on isolation arrangements

New Zealand's top tennis player could put his Olympics dream in jeopardy over a lack of quarantine spots in New Zealand.

Michael Venus Source: Photosport

Michael Venus, who's currently in Europe preparing for the Paris Masters this week, is one win away from qualifying from this month's ATP Finals in London.

But that puts him in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between playing at the lucrative tournament, or returning home for Christmas with his daughter and wife.

"I haven't seen family for probably four months by the time I get back there. I need to see them and spend some quality time with them," he told 1 NEWS.

Venus had booked his flight back to New Zealand for next week, but the ATP tournament takes place from 15-22 November.

The earliest next quarantine spot available back home is December 20th.

"So that means I wouldn't get out of isolation to see my wife - who's pregnant - and our two-year-old daughter until probably the 2nd or 3rd of January. I'd have to turn around within a few days and head off to the Australian Open.

"By not playing the tour finals and coming back I'm going to lose out on a bunch of ranking points and my ranking will drop from where it currently sits at 8 in the world to around 20."

The top 10 players in the world are guaranteed a spot at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Tennis NZ High Performance director Christophe Lambert says they are working with Sport NZ and the NZ Olympics Committee to see if a solution can be found.

"We have big expectations for the Olympics," he says.

"We have Mike and Marcus [Daniell] who could get a medal. Having him not playing the Masters could create a problem with his ranking."

In a statement, a managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson told 1 NEWS there is currently a spike in the number of people isolation facilities.

"Demand for space is always going to ebb and flow. New Zealanders can still come home but possibly not on the dates they would prefer," they say.

"People wanting to come home in the lead up to Christmas holiday period may not be able to come home on their preferred dates due to the high demand, but it is important that everyone is treated equally."