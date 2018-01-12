Michael Venus eliminated from opening round of Australian Open doubles

New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus and South African partner Raven Klaasen have been dumped out of the Australian Open in the first round.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Seeded eighth, Venus and Klaasen were beaten 7-6 (16-14) 7-6 (7-4) by Scott Lipsky (US) and Spaniard David Marrero in a match which stretched out for nearly one hour and 45 minutes.

Unforced errors proved costly for Venus and Kaasen in the otherwise even match.

Fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak has already opened his Australian Open campaign with a comfortable first-up win.

Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have breezed into the second round after crushing Germans Peter Gojowczyk and Florian Mayer 6-2 6-1.