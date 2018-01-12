Michael Venus beats fellow Kiwi Marcus Daniell to claim doubles crown at The Open 13

Michael Venus has captured a first ATP doubles title since his French Open triumph in Paris last June. And it's come at the expense of another Kiwi.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Venus and his South African partner Raven Klaasen beat fellow-Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Briton Dominic Inglot 6-7 6-3 10-4 in the final of The Open 13 tournament in Marseille.

The top seeds fought back from dropping a tight opening set to the fourth seeds to clinch victory in 82 minutes.

It is an eighth ATP Tour title for 30-year-old Venus and his first with Klaasen who he started playing with at Auckland's ASB Classic last month.

Venus is forecast to rise three places to 14th on the doubles world rankings, two shy of his career-high achieved last year.

For Daniell it's a fifth successive ATP finals defeat since winning the last of his three doubles titles in 2016.