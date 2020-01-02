Michael Venus balancing ASB Classic with his own wedding to start 2020

Michael Venus and new doubles partner John Peers have been named as the top doubles seed for the men's ASB Classic draw.

But tennis will be the last thing on the New Zealander's mind for the next two days as he prepares to marry long-time partner Sally in Auckland tomorrow.

"We've still got some last minute things to go over. To be fair on the organising things, I really haven't done so much. So I think I probably need to try help out this afternoon and try get things finalised," Venus told 1 News.

He trained at Stanley Street this morning, but says his sole focus is now on the wedding.

"I still need to finish up my speech and a couple of other things. I'm sure tomorrow standing up there and seeing her walk in, I'm sure there'll be lots of butterflies."

The 32-year-old was a beaten finalist here with Raven Klaasen last year.

But he's confident it won't take long for things to gel with Australian John Peers.

The two have been practicing together full time for the last two years.

"We live about 5-10 minutes from each other in London and practice every day together when we're there.

"I think in a normal doubles situation you're trying to figure each other out and get a good understanding. But I think we're a bit further down the track."