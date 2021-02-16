TODAY |

'I messed it up' — Rafael Nadal stuns Australian Open reporters with unintended leak

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Rafael Nadal doesn't let much slip on the court but he certainly spilled the beans after securing a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

In the Spanish second seed's post-match press conference, following his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Fabio Fognini, Nadal revealed he already knew who he was playing in the last eight — unbeknownst to the unsuspecting reporters.

"I need to make another step forward against Tsitsipas," Nadal said, before trying to back pedal.

"Is it official? He'll play tonight ... OK. Well, I don't know, maybe.

"I think I heard that Berrettini was a little bit injured but not official at all.

"Sorry for that ... but yeah, something ... well, I messed it up," Nadal sheepishly said.

The official Australian Open Twitter account then confirmed the news of Tsitsipas' walkover moments after Nadal's leak.

The pair face off tomorrow.

Tennis
Victor Waters
Australia
