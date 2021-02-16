'I messed it up' — Rafael Nadal stuns Australian Open reporters with unintended leak

Rafael Nadal doesn't let much slip on the court but he certainly spilled the beans after securing a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.
In the Spanish second seed's post-match press conference, following his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Fabio Fognini, Nadal revealed he already knew who he was playing in the last eight — unbeknownst to the unsuspecting reporters.
"I need to make another step forward against Tsitsipas," Nadal said, before trying to back pedal.
"Is it official? He'll play tonight ... OK. Well, I don't know, maybe.
"I think I heard that Berrettini was a little bit injured but not official at all.
"Sorry for that ... but yeah, something ... well, I messed it up," Nadal sheepishly said.
The official Australian Open Twitter account then confirmed the news of Tsitsipas' walkover moments after Nadal's leak.
The pair face off tomorrow.