'I messed it up' — Rafael Nadal stuns Australian Open reporters with unintended leak

Rafael Nadal doesn't let much slip on the court but he certainly spilled the beans after securing a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

In the Spanish second seed's post-match press conference, following his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Fabio Fognini, Nadal revealed he already knew who he was playing in the last eight — unbeknownst to the unsuspecting reporters.

"I need to make another step forward against Tsitsipas," Nadal said, before trying to back pedal.

"Is it official? He'll play tonight ... OK. Well, I don't know, maybe.

"I think I heard that Berrettini was a little bit injured but not official at all.

"Sorry for that ... but yeah, something ... well, I messed it up," Nadal sheepishly said.

The official Australian Open Twitter account then confirmed the news of Tsitsipas' walkover moments after Nadal's leak.