Medvedev reaches US Open semis for third-straight year

Daniil Medvedev reached the US Open semifinals on Wednesday for the third straight year, ending the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.

Medvedev got close in 2019, falling to Rafael Nadal in a fifth set, before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in last year's semifinals.

“Just want to do a little bit better than last two times and get this last step, which is the toughest one actually,” Medvedev said.

His match couldn't have started much easier. He broke six times in Van de Zandschulp’s first eight service games and won the second set in just 22 minutes.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the US Open. Source: Associated Press

Van de Zandschulp, a 25-year-old from the Netherlands, was trying to become the first man to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the US Open semifinals but was completely overmatched early, disappointing his orange shirt-wearing fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Van de Zandschulp, who had never even been to New York before the US Open, was attempting to become the first man to reach the semifinals in his tournament debut since 1948.

But the 25-year-old Medvedev held on. Their quarterfinal was the youngest matchup this late in a Grand Slam tournament since 20-year-old Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarters of the 2006 French Open.

Medvedev will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcazar of Spain or No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 21, in the semifinals.

