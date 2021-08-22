Medvedev left fuming after on-court camera collision

A collision with an on-court camera was the beginning of the end for top seed Daniel Medvedev in his semifinal of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev ran into a courtside camera while chasing down a shot in the third game of the second set. The right-hander then kicked the camera before being treated for an injury to his left hand during the changeover.

"I almost broke my hand," an angry Medvedev told the umpire, insisting the camera be removed from the court.

He also received treatment on his right forearm before the sixth game of the third set.

Medvedev, who won the tournament in 2019, did not meet with the media on Saturday but Rublev said the incident had been concerning.

"Of course, in these moments it's really dangerous ... it's not good for athlete because he might get hurt," he told reporters.

The turning point for Rublev came on Medvedev's serve in the eighth game of the third set, which featured eight deuces and five break points.

“That was a turning point for both of us because it (is) so humid and so hot,” Rublev said.

"We had many long rallies, and I could feel Daniil was tired because he made some mistakes he doesn’t usually make. I felt like that was the moment for both of us. I felt like if I won, I would have a good chance to win the match because Daniil would be more down. In the end, I won that crazy game.”