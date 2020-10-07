TODAY |

Match-fixing allegations overshadow French Open

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
The French Open has been rocked by match-fixing allegations.

An investigation has been launched as by Paris prosecutors, who are looking into a women's doubles first-round match.

Suspicions of "organised fraud" and "corruption in sports" were raised around the clash between Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig v Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle.

Romanians Mitu and Tig won 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 but were later knocked out in the third round.

The investigation is likely to take several weeks.

The Tennis Integrity Unit and International Tennis Federation has refused to comment on the investigation which will likely take several weeks.


Tennis
Victor Waters
