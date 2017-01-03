 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Marina Erakovic crashes out in first round of Australian Open

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand tennis No.1 Marina Erakovic has been beaten 7-5 6-4 by world No.7 Garbine Muguruza in the first round of the Australian Open today.

Marina Erakovic (NZL) during the ASB Classic WTA Womens Tournament Day 2. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 3 January 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Marina Erakovic during the ASB Classic WTA Women's Tournament Day 2.

Source: Photosport

The current French Open champion, 23-year-old Muguruza of Spain took one hour 37 minutes to shake off a stubborn Erakovic on the showcourt Margaret Court Arena.

The pair had met once previously, two years ago in the first round of the Australian Open, where Muguruza won 7-5 6-0.

Erakovic is the only New Zealander in singles play in Melbourne, although three Kiwis will contest the men's doubles in various combinations.

Marcus Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner face Argentina's Guillermo Duran and Joao Sousa of Portugal, while fellow New Zealander Michael Venus and Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt meet German duo Andre Bermann and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Artem Sitak is the third Kiwi in action, combining with American Nicholas Monroe to play James Cerretani (US) and Philipp Oswald of Austria.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Taylor couldn't quite get the timing right with this shot, however the ball still went to the boundary off his helmet.

Live updates: Black Caps need less than 100 as Williamson brings up half-century

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
3
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

00:30
4
Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck as New Zealand searched for a remarkable Test win.

Video: Black Caps wrap up Bangladesh tail, set 217 to win in Wellington

00:28
5
Foran's contract is still yet to be approved by the NRL, however the new Warriors coach has other options up his sleeve.

'It's not my decision' – Stephen Kearney prepared for NRL to block Kieran Foran signing with Warriors

00:59
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding in New Lynn.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ