Marina Erakovic crashes out in first round of Australian Open

New Zealand tennis No.1 Marina Erakovic has been beaten 7-5 6-4 by world No.7 Garbine Muguruza in the first round of the Australian Open today.

Marina Erakovic during the ASB Classic WTA Women's Tournament Day 2. Source: Photosport

The current French Open champion, 23-year-old Muguruza of Spain took one hour 37 minutes to shake off a stubborn Erakovic on the showcourt Margaret Court Arena.

The pair had met once previously, two years ago in the first round of the Australian Open, where Muguruza won 7-5 6-0.

Erakovic is the only New Zealander in singles play in Melbourne, although three Kiwis will contest the men's doubles in various combinations.

Marcus Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner face Argentina's Guillermo Duran and Joao Sousa of Portugal, while fellow New Zealander Michael Venus and Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt meet German duo Andre Bermann and Jan-Lennard Struff.