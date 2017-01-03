Marina Erakovic crashes out of ASB Classic with first round, straight sets loss

Source:NZN
Kiwi tennis player Marina Erakovic has crashed out of the ASB Classic, thumped 6-1, 6-2 on home soil by Latvian teen Jelena Ostapenko.
The 28-year-old was barely in the hunt against her much younger opponent, winning less than half of her 63 service points and making four double-faults.
Erakovic was broken in her first two service games in the first set and, after losing the first set 6-1, rallied to win the first two games of the second.
But the Aucklander couldn't sustain her small slice of momentum, losing six games on the trot to fall 6-1, 6-2 in 69 minutes.
The seventh-seed Ostapenko, 19, will now go on to play Croatian player Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second round.
It's the first time in three years that Erakovic, ranked 105th, has failed to make it through the Classic first round.
