Marina Erakovic bails out of ASB Classic in women's doubles

Kiwi tennis player Marina Erakovic and her British partner Laura Robson lost their doubles quarterfinal match last night and are out of the ASB Classic in Auckland.
The Netherlands' Kiki Bertens and Sweden's Johanna Larsson proved too strong for Erakovic and her partner, winning the match 6-3, 6-4.
Erakovic, 28, has only played once with Britain's Robson before their quarterfinal match, with Robson only just returning to play after a wrist injury.
