 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Marina Erakovic advances to Wimbledon main draw after straight sets romp

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi tennis player Marina Erakovic has blitzed Australian teen Destanee Aiava 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw.

Marina Erakovic in action.

Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old Erakovic was far too strong in her third-round qualifier in London on Saturday (NZT), routing her opponent in just 52 minutes.

While the 17-year-old Aiava made plenty of unforced errors, Erakovic kept her game simple and reaped the rewards from the baseline.

She'll now go on to face world No.2 Simona Halep, from Romania, in the first round of the main Wimbledon draw.

The top-ranked Kiwi female tennis player, at No.129 in the world, Erakovic will take plenty of heart from her performance against Aiava and her second-round qualifying rout of Swede Rebecca Peterson.

In round one of qualifying, Erakovic ground out a three-set victory over Amra Sadikovic.

Erakovic said Aiava's danger was in her obscurity, making it difficult to do any pre-match research or analysis.

"She's got a big (game) and if she's making that serve, it's difficult," Erakovic told Fairfax NZ.

"But I started to find my rhythm and range, and think I handled it pretty well."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The fullback was among several All Blacks to turn the Government House lawn into training pitch for children.

Motorists urged to stay off the roads in parts of the South Island as heavy rain sets in

00:31
2
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

00:29
3
The Kiwi number one sits three shots off the pace at the Olympia Fields event.

Monster long-range birdie keeps Lydia Ko in touch with leaders in Illinois

00:35
4
Parker will defend his WBO heavyweight title on May 6 at Vector Arena, Auckland.

'I need to be fighting there regularly' - Joseph Parker itching to fight Hughie Fury in UK

00:44
5
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

'We've got to be ready' - tactics take centre stage as All Blacks, Lions prepare to go again

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.

Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.

00:30
One woman and the gunman are dead after a former hospital employee went on a shooting rampage at a New York hospital.

Doctor forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations goes on shooting rampage at US hospital

One woman was killed and seven others shot before the gunman killed himself.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ