Marina Erakovic advances to Wimbledon main draw after straight sets romp

Kiwi tennis player Marina Erakovic has blitzed Australian teen Destanee Aiava 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw.

Marina Erakovic in action. Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old Erakovic was far too strong in her third-round qualifier in London on Saturday (NZT), routing her opponent in just 52 minutes.

While the 17-year-old Aiava made plenty of unforced errors, Erakovic kept her game simple and reaped the rewards from the baseline.

She'll now go on to face world No.2 Simona Halep, from Romania, in the first round of the main Wimbledon draw.

The top-ranked Kiwi female tennis player, at No.129 in the world, Erakovic will take plenty of heart from her performance against Aiava and her second-round qualifying rout of Swede Rebecca Peterson.

In round one of qualifying, Erakovic ground out a three-set victory over Amra Sadikovic.

Erakovic said Aiava's danger was in her obscurity, making it difficult to do any pre-match research or analysis.

"She's got a big (game) and if she's making that serve, it's difficult," Erakovic told Fairfax NZ.