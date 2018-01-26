Marin Cilic ends Kyle Edmund's Grand Slam dream to make Australian Open final

World No.6 Marin Cilic has become the first Croatian to make the final of the Australian Open after bringing unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund's dream summer to an end.



The 2014 US Open champion was unstoppable on serve and relentlessly aggressive last night as he powered his way to a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena.



He will face titleholder Roger Federer or South Korean rising star Hyeon Chung in Sunday night's championship decider.



The victory ensures Cilic will finish the tournament at a career-high ranking of No.3, regardless of the result in his third final at a major.



Bidding to become just the fourth Brit to make a grand slam final in the Open era - and the third at Melbourne Park - Edmund struggled with nerves in the biggest match of his career.



The 23-year-old sent down a double-fault off his first serve and conceded an early break as Cilic took the first set in just 35 minutes.



Edmund left the court for a medical timeout before clashing heatedly with the chair umpire, who had awarded a point to Cilic after he successfully challenged a fault call.

Edmund's argument that he was hindered by the linesman's call fell on deaf ears despite the youngster pleading for the match referee to be called.



"That's rubbish," Edmund told the chair umpire.



"Get the referee, I'm not having it.



"If the call is coming when I'm hitting the ball, it's hindrance. Every time it works like that, why is it different now?"



The incident appeared to fire Edmund up but it wasn't enough for him to overcome his rival's deadly serve as the Croatian prevailed in two hours and 18 minutes.



Cilic fired 11 aces and held serve throughout an otherwise evenly-poised contest.



"I'm feeling really, really good physically, even though I had a few matches that went more than three hours," the 29-year-old said.



"I think I played great tournament so far with my level of tennis.



"I'm playing much, much more aggressive. I'm feeling that I am, for most of the shots, hitting them really, really good."



A victory for Edmund would have propelled him above injured star Andy Murray as the No.1-ranked British male.



Instead the world No.49 will have to make do with his deepest run at a grand slam, which included highly impressive victories over Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov and 11th-seeded Kevin Anderson.



Edmund later confirmed that he had been hampered by an injury but declined to elaborate on the specifics.



"Yeah, there's something but whatever," he said.



"It's unfortunate it happens. I'm definitely disappointed about it but it's one of those things where I have to look at the whole week.



"Making the semi-finals of a grand slam is definitely something that I can be very happy with and really take that forward and build from it, take belief and confidence from it, basically."