Maria Sharapova's French Open comeback snuffed out by clinical Garbine Muguruza

Maria Sharapova's French Open comeback has been ended in straight sets by ruthless Garbine Muguruza.



Garbine Muguruza Source: Associated Press

The Russian, back on the Paris clay having missed the last two editions due to a doping ban, was swept aside 6-2 6-1 by Spanish third seed Muguruza.



The two former Roland Garros champions had not been inconvenienced by too much tennis over the past few days - Serena Williams pulled out of her clash with Sharapova while

Muguruza's opponent Lesia Tsurenko lasted just two games before retiring hurt.



And it was Sharapova who looked the rustier, with two limp service games handing Muguruza an immediate 4-0 lead and consequently the first set.



Muguruza was punishing the former world No.1's second serve and broke again at the start of the second set, although this time Sharapova hit straight back.



It was not enough, however, as Wimbledon champion Muguruza bulldozed her way through the rest of the set to secure her place in the semi-finals.



"Coming into this part of the year, I was losing a few first-round matches, matches that I wanted to be winning, of course," Sharapova said.



"But to have had the victories that I have had, to have the results that I have, obviously moving a step in the right direction. But today was certainly not one of those steps."



Muguruza will face world No.1 Simona Halep, who got the better of Angelique Kerber over three sets.



Halep got off to a poor start, with 10 unforced errors in the opening three games handing Kerber a double break.



The Romanian battled back to force a tie-break, only to lose it tamely and to her obvious frustration.



Halep secured an early break in the second and did not relinquish it despite some fierce pressure from two-time major winner Kerber, with one remarkable get at the net even prompting applause from the German.



With memories of their epic Australian Open semi-final in January - which Halep edged 9-7 in the third - still fresh in the minds they went to a decider.



There were no such fireworks this time, though, with Halep sealing a 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 6-2 victory.

