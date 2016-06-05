 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Maria Sharapova's French Open comeback snuffed out by clinical Garbine Muguruza

share

Source:

AAP

Maria Sharapova's French Open comeback has been ended in straight sets by ruthless Garbine Muguruza.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza clenches her fist as she plays Australia's Samantha Stosur during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 3, 2016 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Garbine Muguruza

Source: Associated Press

The Russian, back on the Paris clay having missed the last two editions due to a doping ban, was swept aside 6-2 6-1 by Spanish third seed Muguruza.

The two former Roland Garros champions had not been inconvenienced by too much tennis over the past few days - Serena Williams pulled out of her clash with Sharapova while

Muguruza's opponent Lesia Tsurenko lasted just two games before retiring hurt.

And it was Sharapova who looked the rustier, with two limp service games handing Muguruza an immediate 4-0 lead and consequently the first set.

Muguruza was punishing the former world No.1's second serve and broke again at the start of the second set, although this time Sharapova hit straight back.

It was not enough, however, as Wimbledon champion Muguruza bulldozed her way through the rest of the set to secure her place in the semi-finals.

"Coming into this part of the year, I was losing a few first-round matches, matches that I wanted to be winning, of course," Sharapova said.

"But to have had the victories that I have had, to have the results that I have, obviously moving a step in the right direction. But today was certainly not one of those steps."

Muguruza will face world No.1 Simona Halep, who got the better of Angelique Kerber over three sets.

Halep got off to a poor start, with 10 unforced errors in the opening three games handing Kerber a double break.

The Romanian battled back to force a tie-break, only to lose it tamely and to her obvious frustration.

Halep secured an early break in the second and did not relinquish it despite some fierce pressure from two-time major winner Kerber, with one remarkable get at the net even prompting applause from the German.

With memories of their epic Australian Open semi-final in January - which Halep edged 9-7 in the third - still fresh in the minds they went to a decider.

There were no such fireworks this time, though, with Halep sealing a 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 6-2 victory.

"After the first set I just stayed strong, I did not give up at all," said Halep, who is still chasing a maiden grand slam. "I missed a lot at the beginning of the match. I tried to do too much. Then I changed a little bit of tactics and it worked."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
14 January 2015 - The FA Cup 3rd Round (Replay) - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring a goal to make it 4-2 with Benjamin Stambouli - Photo: Marc Atkins / Offside.

Danny Rose's family to skip World Cup over racism fears

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:21
3
Tedesco capped off a sensational Origin performance with a run for the ages.

Watch: James Tedesco carves Maroons defence to pieces with insane solo run, sets up New South Wales' game-clinching try

00:26
4
The pair go over tackling, side-steps and other skills.

Watch: How to DAD teams up with All Blacks captain Kieran Read for hilarious rugby guide

00:09
5
James Tedesco got the credit, but his teammates set him up with a stunner.

As it happened: New faces, new era? New South Wales outlast Maroons in physical Origin clash

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 