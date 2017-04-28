 

Tennis


Maria Sharapova continues strong return to tennis with sweeping second round win at Porsche Grand Prix

Associated Press

Maria Sharapova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-1 overnight.

Sharapova dismantled Ekaterina Makarova in straight sets in her first tournament since finishing a 15-month doping ban.
In her second match after a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova hit nine aces and held serve throughout. She converted three of her four break points.

"Being in the quarterfinals here again is quite special," said Sharapova, who won the indoor clay event three times from 2012-14.

Less than 24 hours after beating Roberta Vinci in straight sets in her highly anticipated first match, Sharapova said she "felt I settled down a little bit. I was able to focus on the game. I executed a great plan today and I thought I was solid."

The five-time Grand Slam champion beat Roberta Vinci in straight sets in her return since testing positive for meldonium.
The Russian, who tested positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open, held off the only break point for Makarova at 5-5, and converted her second chance in the next game to close out the opening set.

Sharapova was in control of the second throughout and wrapped up the win with two straight aces to raise her total for the tournament to 20. She improved to 7-0 against Makarova.

The former world number one earned a victory over Italy's Roberta Vinci on her return to the court in Stuttgart.
The five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, who lost her ranking due to the suspension and entered the event on a wild card, will play 73rd-ranked Anett Kontaveit of Estonia for a place in the semifinals.

Also, Anastasija Sevastova beat sixth-seeded Johanna Konta 6-3, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal against Simona Halep.

Ahead of the Women's Stuttgart Open, the Canadian star didn't hold back against her former idol.
Laura Siegemund, a finalist last year, defeated 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3, and Carla Suarez-Navarro beat another Russian, Elena Vesnina, 6-2, 6-4.

