 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Maria Sharapova blitzes into Australian Open second round

share

Source:

AAP

Back in action at Melbourne Park for the first time since serving a 15-month doping ban, former world No.1 Maria Sharapova has raced into the second round of the Australian Open.

The former champion defeated German Tatjana Maria in straight sets.
Source: SKY

The 30-year-old Russian raised her arms in triumph and accepted the plaudits of the big crowd at Margaret Court Arena after ousting Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-4 in 78 minutes on.

"I get shivers," said Sharapova.

"It means a lot to me.

"I cherish these moments."

Sharapova was suspended after returning a positive test for Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Tournament organisers and the Seven Network were both widely criticised after feting the Russian at the official tournament draw last week, while making no mention of her doping infraction.

Sharapova - whose five major crowns include the 2008 Australian title - has spent the past week in Melbourne adjusting to the conditions.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been back," she said after advancing to a second-round clash against either No.14 seed Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia or American Varvara Lepchenko.

"I wanted to enjoy the moment ... just wanted to get done."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps


2
Joseph Parker declares his love for pies ahead of bout against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff, Wales

'I bit a fish's head off and killed it' - Joseph Parker reveals his wild side to UK press ahead of Anthony Joshua mega-fight

00:30
3
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

00:21
4
The 'Korean Superboy' Dooho Choi didn't stand a chance once Stephens found his range in St Louis.

UFC's Jeremy Stephens drops rival to canvas with devastating right, before pummelling him with vicious elbow

5

Olympic champion Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by USA gymnastics team doctor

01:10
Professor William Te Rangiua (Pou) Temara says Mr Moon's opinion on the extinction of the Maori language is ridiculous.

Te reo experts say Professor Paul Moon's claims Maori language is in trouble are 'ludicrous' and 'white noise'

"I think Paul's comments are out of sync with what those who are involved in the revitalisation movement believe."

Earthquake.

Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

More than 700 people indicated they felt the shake on the GeoNet site.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Quite the mix of weather across the country' – heavy rain for those in the north

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 