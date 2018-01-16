Maria Sharapova blitzes into Australian Open second round

Back in action at Melbourne Park for the first time since serving a 15-month doping ban, former world No.1 Maria Sharapova has raced into the second round of the Australian Open.



The 30-year-old Russian raised her arms in triumph and accepted the plaudits of the big crowd at Margaret Court Arena after ousting Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-4 in 78 minutes on.



"I get shivers," said Sharapova.



"It means a lot to me.



"I cherish these moments."



Sharapova was suspended after returning a positive test for Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.



Tournament organisers and the Seven Network were both widely criticised after feting the Russian at the official tournament draw last week, while making no mention of her doping infraction.



Sharapova - whose five major crowns include the 2008 Australian title - has spent the past week in Melbourne adjusting to the conditions.



"It's been a couple of years since I've been back," she said after advancing to a second-round clash against either No.14 seed Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia or American Varvara Lepchenko.

