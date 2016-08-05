Marcus Daniell, Michael Venus reach doubles semi-finals of The Open 13 in France

Marcus Daniell has joined Kiwi compatriot Michael Venus in the doubles semi-finals of an ATP tournament in Marseille.

Kiwi tennis pair Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus. Source: 1 NEWS

Daniell and British partner Dominic Inglot, seeded fourth, beat French duo Giles Simon and Jonathan Eysseric 6-1 6-1 in a lop-sided quarter-final at The Open 13.

Their semi-final opponents are tournament second seeds Rohan Bopanna (India) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France).