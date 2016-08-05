Marcus Daniell, Michael Venus reach doubles semi-finals of The Open 13 in France

Source:NZN
Marcus Daniell has joined Kiwi compatriot Michael Venus in the doubles semi-finals of an ATP tournament in Marseille.
Kiwi tennis pair Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus.
Source: 1 NEWS
Daniell and British partner Dominic Inglot, seeded fourth, beat French duo Giles Simon and Jonathan Eysseric 6-1 6-1 in a lop-sided quarter-final at The Open 13.
Their semi-final opponents are tournament second seeds Rohan Bopanna (India) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France).
Top seeds Venus and South African Raven Klaasen reached the final four a day earlier and will play either Julian Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut or Andre Begemann and Mikhail Kukushkin.
