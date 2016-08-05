Marcus Daniell, Michael Venus advance to quarter-finals of French ATP event, the Open 13

Kiwi tennis player Marcus Daniell and doubles partner Dominic Inglot are through to the quarter-finals of an ATP event in France.

Kiwi tennis pair Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus. Source: 1 NEWS

Daniell and Briton Inglot, seeded fourth in Marseille, defeated German Maximillian Marterer and Portuguese Joao Sousa 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (7-2) this morning at the Open 13 in Marseille.

They'll take on French duo Giles Simon and Jonathan Eysseric in the quarters.

They'll also be joined there by Daniell's Kiwi compatriot Michael Venus, who contests the quarters alongside South African partner Raven Klaasen as the top seed of the event.

Elsewhere, Kiwi Artem Sitak and partner Wesley Koolhof have been knocked out of the first round of their ATP tournament in Florida.