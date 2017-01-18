Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

Ivo Karlovic has set a new Australian Open record, crashing down 75 aces in a five-set slog against Horacio Zeballos.

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set victory 6-7 (6-8), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20.

By number of games played - 84 - it was the longest Australian Open match since the introduction of tiebreaks in 1971.

By time, that record still belongs to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for their titanic 2012 final which lasted five hours and 53 minutes.

Yesterday at Melbourne Park, there was no doubt who was working harder.

Karlovic and Zeballos' fifth set alone lasted longer than either Djokovic or Nadal's first-round wins.

Making their court 19 tussle even more impressive, the match began in oppressive heat - kicking off at 37 degrees.

Such was the serving dominance in the final set, the pair eked out just one break point each in the first 41 games.

They both lost it.

In the 42nd game, Karlovic won another two break points, claiming the second before celebrating wildly.

Karlovic is no stranger to marathon matches.

The big-serving Croatian edged a classic 12-10 in the fifth over Australian Jordan Thompson at last year's French Open.

Among 22 five-setters, he also lost a four-hour classic at the 2009 French Open to long-distance specialist Lleyton Hewitt.