 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

share

Source:

AAP

Ivo Karlovic has set a new Australian Open record, crashing down 75 aces in a five-set slog against Horacio Zeballos.

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set victory 6-7 (6-8), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20.

After five hours and 15 minutes Ivo Karlovic claimed a marathon five-set victory over Horacio Zeballos.
Source: SKY

By number of games played - 84 - it was the longest Australian Open match since the introduction of tiebreaks in 1971.

By time, that record still belongs to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for their titanic 2012 final which lasted five hours and 53 minutes.

Yesterday at Melbourne Park, there was no doubt who was working harder.

Karlovic and Zeballos' fifth set alone lasted longer than either Djokovic or Nadal's first-round wins.

Making their court 19 tussle even more impressive, the match began in oppressive heat - kicking off at 37 degrees.

Such was the serving dominance in the final set, the pair eked out just one break point each in the first 41 games.

They both lost it.

In the 42nd game, Karlovic won another two break points, claiming the second before celebrating wildly.

Karlovic is no stranger to marathon matches.

The big-serving Croatian edged a classic 12-10 in the fifth over Australian Jordan Thompson at last year's French Open.

Among 22 five-setters, he also lost a four-hour classic at the 2009 French Open to long-distance specialist Lleyton Hewitt.

He plays another Australian, Andrew Whittington, in the second round on Thursday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:09
1
The 28-year-old first five says the deal with Montpellier was a real opportunity to go away and experience something different.

Aaron Cruden eyeing Lions Tour swansong despite ABs departure: 'I'll be working my butt off to make sure that happens'

00:48
2
Christchurch-born Heiden Bedwell-Curtis never thought he'd be back in Crusaders country after plying his trade with Manawatu.

New Crusaders flanker still in disbelief at Super call-up

00:30
3
The Swiss 17th seed took apart American Noah Rubin to move on to third round.

Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

00:22
4
McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.

Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

00:43
5
The cricketers took time out from their preparations for the second Test against Bangladesh to work with the country’s future stars of the game.

Video: Black Caps get amongst it with fun drills for admiring youngsters at fundraising event in Christchurch

00:26
After five hours and 15 minutes Ivo Karlovic claimed a marathon five-set victory over Horacio Zeballos.

Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set win over Horaico Zeballos.

01:40

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

A deepening low approaching from the Tasman is causing problems for people in the capital and beyond.

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ