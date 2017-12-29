 

'I love starting my year here' – Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki arrives in Auckland

Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki has touched down in Auckland, as she bids to start her year with a victory at next week's ASB Classic.

The former world number one will headline next week's ASB Classic.
Source: 1 NEWS

Wozniacki, 27, arrives back in New Zealand for the second year running, having competed in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Speaking to media upon her arrival, Wozniacki said that she was thrilled to be back in the city of sails.

"It's great, I love starting my year here," she said.

"It's great to be back and hopefully it's going to be a good week for me."

