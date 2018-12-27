'I love Auckland' – American duo buzzing ahead of ASB Classic

The sights and sounds of Auckland make the ASB Classic a major drawcard for international stars, according to American dup Lauren Davis and Amanda Anisimova.

With the annual tournament now less than a week away, the Americans have arrived early, today hitting the water at Auckland's Mission Bay, blown away by their host city.

"This is like my fifth or sixth time here," Davis said having won the ASB Classic in 2017, looking to add another title to her collection.

"Just super happy to be back, I look forward to coming back every year. Things like this are just so amazing, I love being on the water, in the ocean is one of my favourite things to do."

Davis also said that the on-court environment matches the surroundings of Auckland.

"The venue, the courts are beautiful, they play really well. The tournament's run really well, but I love Auckland in general, there's so many fun things to do."

While Davis is happy to return to Auckland, Anisimova is venturing to New Zealand for the first time, given a wildcard into the ASB Classic.

"It's a great tournament to play, right before the Australian Open," she said.

"Visiting New Zealand is pretty amazing, and the tournament looks very well organised, so I'm excited to play."