TODAY |

'I love Auckland' – American duo buzzing ahead of ASB Classic

1 NEWS
Topics
Tennis
Auckland

The sights and sounds of Auckland make the ASB Classic a major drawcard for international stars, according to American dup Lauren Davis and Amanda Anisimova.

With the annual tournament now less than a week away, the Americans have arrived early, today hitting the water at Auckland's Mission Bay, blown away by their host city.

"This is like my fifth or sixth time here," Davis said having won the ASB Classic in 2017, looking to add another title to her collection.

"Just super happy to be back, I look forward to coming back every year. Things like this are just so amazing, I love being on the water, in the ocean is one of my favourite things to do."

Davis also said that the on-court environment matches the surroundings of Auckland.

"The venue, the courts are beautiful, they play really well. The tournament's run really well, but I love Auckland in general, there's so many fun things to do."

While Davis is happy to return to Auckland, Anisimova is venturing to New Zealand for the first time, given a wildcard into the ASB Classic.

"It's a great tournament to play, right before the Australian Open," she said.

"Visiting New Zealand is pretty amazing, and the tournament looks very well organised, so I'm excited to play."

The ASB Classic begins on December 31.

Lauren Davis and Amanda Anisimova will compete in next week's tournament. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Tennis
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, center, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
'They are good enough to win the title' - Liverpool can end 28-year title drought, says former manager
2
The Kiwi left-armer was on fire in the first session at Hagley Park, Christchurch.
Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test
3
Tom Latham ans Jeet Raval of the Black Caps run a single during the 4th day of the second ANZ International Cricket Test match, New Zealand V Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23th January 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Raval misses maiden Test century after tea, Black Caps' lead approaches 200
4
Hansen says he’d want to stay on, but will leave for the good of the team.
'Old habits die hard' - Sir Graham Henry's advice to departing Steve Hansen
5
The Reds are now six points clear at the top after a 4-0 win.
Liverpool pick Newcastle apart to extend Premier League lead
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Fire rages at poultry farm and bakery in North Island overnight
Lleyton Hewitt.

Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for Brisbane International

Serena Williams.

Serena Williams voted AP Female Athlete of the Year for 5th time

Police attend 'unexplained' death in south Auckland