Listen: Marina Erakovic serves up musical ace as Kiwi tennis star reveals hidden tuneful talent in first album

Tennis ace Marina Erakovic's talents don't just extend to the court; she's also released an album.

Erakovic revealed in a interview with WTA Tennis that only in the last few weeks she'd opened up about her musical talents, which include an EP which was released in March.

"I wouldn't really say 'release', it was just kind of a hobby I was doing," she said.

She went by the alias of The Mad Era and said Divide and Conquer magazine found it and wrote about it earlier this month.

"I always felt like I was doing it for myself and I never really knew if it was any good, so it's nice to know that people like it, which is a nice feeling!"

Her equipment is basic, a MacBook laptop and a Traveler Guitar, as all of the six tracks on the EP Incognito were written and recorded on the road.

"The little case I have for my guitar also fits two racquets in it... No one knows I play tennis when I'm at the airport. Everyone thinks I'm just carrying a violin."

Erakovic said she's been playing the guitar since she was 17 or 18, but the 29-year-old only started making her own music "seven or eight years ago".

But making music has made life on the WTA Tour a lot more enjoyable, she says.

"Life on the Tour can get a little, you know... there's monotony there and you have stuff that you struggle with. It's a nice hobby to have and it's definitely helped me to relax and do something else outside of tennis."