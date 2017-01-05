Last remaining drawcard Caroline Wozniacki crashes out of ASB Classic

The curse of the big names continues to plague the 2017 ASB Classic, with former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki the last remaining draw card to crash out of the tournament.

The Dane, who was favoured by many to win this year's edition being the highest-ranked player left in the draw, had little response to the impressive come back of Germany's Julia Goerges, bowing out in an entertaining tussle 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It's a disastrous result for tournament organisers, leaving the event without any household names, following the early departures of superstars Serena and Venus Williams as well as the pre-tournament withdrawal of Ana Ivanovic.

It was a stunning fight back from the unseeded Goerges, who looked down and out trailing 1-6, 0-3 before making an unlikely comeback.

"I just tried to hang in there," an elated Goerges said on court after the match.

"She didn’t miss one ball… I just had to fight and stay in it and somehow had to find a way to turn this match around.

"I simply love this court and I just wanted to spend more time here."

The former World No. 1 was all to aware of the threat posed by the German World No. 53, who's been as high as 15th in the world rankings and had defeated the Dane in four of their previous eight encounters.

Wozniacki capitalised on a very sluggish start from the German, who double-faulted several times to gift Wozniacki an early lead.

Caroline Wozniacki competes at the ASB Classic on Day Four Source: Photosport

With Goerges’ serving woes continuing, the third seed pounced to run away with the first set in commanding fashion 6-1.

After falling behind an early break in the second set, Wozniacki appeared as though she would race away with the match as she charged to a 3-1 lead, but Goerges began to produce some spectacular winners from seemingly nowhere to claw back the deficit.

With the crowd eager to see a close contest and cheering the underdog on, Goerges continued to bludgeon her way past Wozniacki, stunning her opponent by winning five consecutive games to turn the set around 6-3.

Julia Goerges celebrates during her match against Caroline Wozniacki at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

With the momentum firmly behind her, Goerges continued to dominate the baseline encounters in the third set, causing the Dane to grow increasingly frustrating as the match began to slip away from her grasp.

Goerges romped to a 5-1 lead before nerves started to creep in, a double-fault while serving for the match saw Wozniacki claw back the German's lead to 5-3.

Wozniacki dug in with some tenacious play, but it was the World No. 53 who hung tough, sealing the upset with an ace on match point.