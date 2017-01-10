Last Kiwi standing bundled out of ASB Classic

Hopes of a homegrown ASB Classic winner will have to wait another year after Artem Sitak was defeated by Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Taking to the court just before 10pm, Sitak held his own early on, winning his first three service games in the first set.

However, when Chardy broke serve Sitak struggled to regain control of the set, losing 6-4.

The second and final set was all Chardy, with the Frenchman ruthless in his approach, Sitak going down 6-2 to see him eliminated in the first round.

Sitak's loss sees him join fellow Kiwi contenders Marcus Daniell and Finn Tearney eliminated in the first round.