TODAY |

Kyrgios channels anger to record barnstorming come-from-behind victory

Source:  1 NEWS

Enigmatic tennis star Nick Kyrgios lit up the Australian Open Wednesday night, coming back from the dead to snatch victory in his second round encounter with Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Australian was staring down two match points in the fourth set, but held his nerve, producing some stunning shots to force a deciding fifth set and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Kyrgios channelled all his big match experience, claiming the final set 6-4 to secure the stunning 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory.

A combination of the "insane" atmosphere and fear of media backlash helped spur him to victory, Kyrgios said.

"That match was a crazy one. I've been a part of a lot of matches, but that's one of those more memorable ones.

"I'm still in awe of the atmnosphere, the stadium didn't feel half full that's for sure. The atmosphere was insane.

"Match point down, second round exit, I was almost afraid. Afraid of coming into this room, go to my Airbnb and read about it and take all the negativity in that I have already taken.

"It's not easy to come back and try put it all behind."

It could have been so much different for the Australian.

His frustrations continued to boil over as the prospect of defeat loomed, smashing his racquet and arguing with the umpire over what he believed to be a malfunctioning net-cord detection device.

But he refused to go down easy.

"Many people don't think I have a heart, or don't compete as hard as they want me to compete.

"I didn't just put my hand in the lucky dip and appear here."

Kyrgios will now face 2020 Open finalist Dominic Thiem in the third round on Friday.

Tennis
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
2
Steven Adams channels his inner Tom Brady to help Pelicans cruise to victory
3
More than $250 million spent on America's Cup won't bring the $1 billion boost expected
4
'I can leave if you want' — Australian Open player addresses crowd jeers during awkward interview
5
'They are no longer in Europe' - Luna Rossa skipper cracks Brexit joke ahead of INEOS Team UK showdown
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
01:27

Aussie coach labels current crop of Blackcaps 'best in history'

Family may be source of Victoria hotel outbreak as two new cases emerge

Tall Blacks in scramble to find players for last-minute Trans-Tasman clash

Man charged over Sydney samurai sword attack