 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Kyrgios out of Australian Open after four-set fight in front of home crowd

share

Source:

Associated Press

After Nick Kyrgios dropped the first two sets to Grigor Dimitrov in their tense, back-and-forth fourth-round match at the Australian Open, a spectator called out to him as he dejectedly walked back to the service line, "Pick your head up."

Nick Kyrgios serves

Kyrgios literally did lift his head for a moment, generating a laugh from the packed Rod Laver Arena audience.

He also picked up his spirits — and his game — and slowly clawed his way back into the match.

As tends to be the case with Kyrgios, however, his focus soon wavered.

Dimitrov won the match 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) and Kyrgios was left searching, yet again, for a solution to whatever is holding him back from contending for major titles.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after defeating United States' Mackenzie McDonald in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after defeating United States' Mackenzie McDonald in their second round match at the Australian Open

Source: Associated Press

Kyrgios has long been touted as a multiple Grand Slam winner and potential future No. 1, but the 22-year-old is still struggling to get closer to the top.

In fact, his results in recent years are moving in the wrong direction.

He's only reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals in his career, and the last came at the Australian Open three years ago. He's lost before the fourth round in nine of the last 12 majors.

Despite falling short on Sunday, however, Kyrgios was upbeat in defeat, believing he's still a work in progress.

"I feel confident after losing that match. I gave my best efforts this week. I came up short. I beat three quality opponents," he said.

"I lost tonight to one of the best players in the world. Went down swinging. Obviously I feel a lot better this time around.

"Last year I really didn't know what I was going to do after the Australian Open. I feel like I have more of a vision and goal for this year. I think I'm in a good head space."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


2

Kyrgios out of Australian Open after four-set fight in front of home crowd

01:42
3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

For the first time in 30 years polo makes a return to Christchurch's Hagley Park

00:29
4
The 148-124 win is the most points the Thunder have ever scored in a regular season game.

Steven Adams lays in deft finger-roll lay-up despite double team in OKC's record-breaking win over Cavs

5
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Stipe Miocic punches Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Stipe Miocic slugs his way into the record books, defeats danger man Francis Ngannou to retain UFC heavyweight title


NSW swelters through temperatures above 40 degrees as heatwave continues

There's no relief in sight as temperatures could be even hotter in some areas tomorrow.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 