'I know what I'm capable of' - Nick Kyrgios concedes he may never reach his potential

AAP
Nick Kyrgios concedes he doesn't have the necessary desire to contend for grand slam titles after suffering another premature exit from Wimbledon.

Unseeded for the first time in five years at the All England Club after falling outside the world's top 40, Kyrgios lost a classic second-round contest in four sets to world No.2 Rafael Nadal.

Nadal put aside his personal differences with Kyrgios to graciously hail the mercurial Australian a possible future major winner after having to pull out all stops in a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) victory.

But having failed to reach even the quarter-finals for a 16th straight grand slam, Kyrgios faced up to the reality that he may never live up to his undoubted potential.

"I know what I'm capable of. Just depends. I'm a great tennis player, but I don't do the other stuff," said Kyrgios, who is set to drop fall to 45th in the rankings and will almost certainly be unseeded once again at next month's US Open.

"I'm not the most professional guy. I won't train day in, day out. I won't show up every day.

"So there's a lot of things I need to improve on to get to that level that Rafa brings, Novak, Roger have been doing for so long. Just depends how bad I want it.

"But, no, at the moment I don't think I can contend for a grand slam."

Ruling out taking an Ashleigh Barty-style extended break from the game, Kyrgios said he may head to his holiday house to "chill out" for a bit instead after completing his Wimbledon mixed doubles duties.

Only Ivo Karlovic has gone faster than Nick Kyrgios’ effort against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon. Source: Duke

The 24-year-old vowed to return to the All England Club but said he didn't know whether major success would ever follow him.

"I know that I'm capable. I know that I can bring a level. I haven't put in enough hours," he said.

"I probably haven't trained enough. I don't have a coach. I haven't been doing enough gym.

"I'm still going out there today and able to bring a level that can compete with one of the world's best and have chances to the win the match.

"I'm very confident when I'm on the court, yeah. Maybe there are a couple things I could do better.

"(But) I like the way I do things. At the end of the day, it's tennis, man. Is it really that important?

"For me it's not so important."

The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon. Source: Duke
