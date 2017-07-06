 

Kiwis get on top of Aussie rivals at Wimbledon in doubles

Emma Keeling 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

It's rare for New Zealand tennis players to get one up on the Aussies but that's exactly what happened at Wimbledon today. In fact, they got two.

New Zealand doubles players Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell. Davis Cup tie between New Zealand and Korea. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 8 April 2017.

New Zealand doubles players Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell.

Source: Photosport

Artem Sitak and his American playing partner Nicholas Munroe are through to the third round after a straight sets victory over Australian duo Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

It was fortunate Sitak and Muroe had a relatively quick match not only because the temperature was almost hitting 40 degrees on court but also because a short time later they were back on court 11. This time they were facing each other across the net for the mixed doubles.

Sitak and his Ukranian partner Olga Savchuk were the eventual winners 7-5, 6-4 over Munroe and his partner Asia Muhammad.

Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner are also through to the third of the men's doubles after their straight sets win over Aussies Thanasi Kokkanakis and Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

Marcus Daniell

Marcus Daniell

Source: Getty

So far, this performance equals Daniell’s best showing in 2015 at Wimbledon when he was knocked out in the third round.

He had little time to enjoy the moment though as he too had a mixed doubles match to play with partner Darija Jurak from Croatia. But Daniell had to settle for just the one win today. They went down 6-3, 7-6 to Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kitchenok.

Michael Venus is the top seeded New Zealander in the doubles draw, ranked 10th with American Ryan Harrison after their win at the French Open.

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.
Source: 1 NEWS

They're yet to play their second round match at Wimbledon but both needed a rest.

Venus was in bed for two days at the start of the week with a cold then on Wednesday the duo had to battle for five sets in 30 plus degree heat to win their first match.

The next day Harrison, ranked a career high 41 in the singles, faced 11th seed Tomas Berdych, who won in four sets. The pair will be back in the thick of it Saturday night NZ time with some much needed cloud cover expected over London.

Emma Keeling

