Kiwis collect mixed results in doubles semis in Europe

Artem Sitak has battled into the doubles semi-finals at an ATP tournament in France but the news wasn't so rosy for fellow-Kiwi Marcus Daniell in Russia.

New Zealand doubles players Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell. Davis Cup tie between New Zealand and Korea. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 8 April 2017.

New Zealand doubles players Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell.

Source: Photosport

Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof emerged 6-2 5-7 10-8 winners over fourth-seeded Spaniards Marcel Granollers and David Marrero at the Moselle Open in Metz.

Their semi-final opponents are Belarusian Max Mirnyi and Austrian Philipp Oswald of Austria..

Sitak's match was sealed within a minute of Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner going down in the quarter-finals of the St Petersburg Open.

The fourth seeds lost 6-4 6-2 to Indian pairing Leander Paes and Purav Raja.

