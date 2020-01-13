Kiwi wildcard Michael Venus’ singles campaign is over at the ASB Classic after he went down to Tennys Sandgren in straight sets today.

Michael Venus Source: Photosport

The 10th-ranked doubles player played his first singles game in over a year after being given a wildcard for his hometown event, but it was a short-lived run as American Sandgren won 6-4 6-3.

The 32-year-old will turn his attention to the doubles for the remainder of the ASB Classic, where he and Australian John Peers are the top seeds.