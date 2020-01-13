TODAY |

Kiwi wildcard Michael Venus’ singles campaign is over at the ASB Classic

Kiwi wildcard Michael Venus’ singles campaign is over at the ASB Classic after he went down to Tennys Sandgren in straight sets today.

The 10th-ranked doubles player played his first singles game in over a year after being given a wildcard for his hometown event, but it was a short-lived run as American Sandgren won 6-4 6-3.

The 32-year-old will turn his attention to the doubles for the remainder of the ASB Classic, where he and Australian John Peers are the top seeds.

They face New Zealander Artem Sitak and India's Divij Sharan in the first round tomorrow.

