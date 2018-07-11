Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus one game away from Wimbledon doubles final

Kiwi Michael Venus is just one game away from a Wimbledon final.

After a marathon effort, he and South African doubles partner Raven Klaasen won their quarter-final match 6-7, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 which was played on one of the world's most famous court.

Venus told 1 NEWS he was still taking in the fact he had played a game on centre court.

"Still really can't quite believe it.

"Just walking out there and looking around and taking it all in. It's a really special court and to be able to have this moment out there is something I will remember."

Venus’ quarter-final was the first time a Kiwi has played on centre court since 1993 when James Greenhalgh and Steven Downs won the men’s doubles final.

Venus said he and Klaasen were made to work in the contest by Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

"After the first set we were probably a little bit disappointed.

"Felt like we played a lot better in that set than they did and we lost the set so that's always tough to do but we got down at break in the second set and found a way back and felt like we kind of stole the second set.

"Luckily at the end there we were able to come through."

Fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak wasn't as lucky in his first grand slam quarter-final, losing 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Sitak admits the result still stings.

"I am very disappointed that we lost," he said.

"I thought we could've won that - the first three sets were tie breaks, could've gone either way."

For Venus though, an unseeded pair are now the only obstacle in the way to being back at this court for the Kiwi’s second grand slam final.