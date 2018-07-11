 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus one game away from Wimbledon doubles final

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi Michael Venus is just one game away from a Wimbledon final.

Venus is one game away from the decider after an epic five-set thriller on one of the world’s most famous courts.
Source: 1 NEWS

After a marathon effort, he and South African doubles partner Raven Klaasen won their quarter-final match 6-7, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 which was played on one of the world's most famous court.

Venus told 1 NEWS he was still taking in the fact he had played a game on centre court.

"Still really can't quite believe it.

"Just walking out there and looking around and taking it all in. It's a really special court and to be able to have this moment out there is something I will remember."

Venus’ quarter-final was the first time a Kiwi has played on centre court since 1993 when James Greenhalgh and Steven Downs won the men’s doubles final.

Venus said he and Klaasen were made to work in the contest by Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

"After the first set we were probably a little bit disappointed.

"Felt like we played a lot better in that set than they did and we lost the set so that's always tough to do but we got down at break in the second set and found a way back and felt like we kind of stole the second set.

"Luckily at the end there we were able to come through."

Fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak wasn't as lucky in his first grand slam quarter-final, losing 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Sitak admits the result still stings.

"I am very disappointed that we lost," he said.

"I thought we could've won that - the first three sets were tie breaks, could've gone either way."

For Venus though, an unseeded pair are now the only obstacle in the way to being back at this court for the Kiwi’s second grand slam final.

Details of his match against Joe Salisbury and Frederik Neilsen are yet to be confirmed. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
The Kiwi U19 side couldn't claw back a costly six-run innings earlier in the game, losing 8-5 to hosts Canada.

Junior Black Sox suffer first loss at world softball championships despite late comeback attempt

04:36
2
Support is growing for Le Art to sing the national anthem before an upcoming Test against the Springboks, after their version went viral.

Talented Porirua trio confirmed to sing anthem at a domestic rugby final after viral rendition

3
Chiefs winger Solomon Alaimalo in action during the Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Brumbies played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 15 July 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs opt to rest All Blacks for Super Rugby derby with Hurricanes ahead of playoffs

4
Ben Lam runs to the try line during Rebels v Hurricanes, 2018 Super Rugby season, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 30 March 2018. Copyright Image: Brendon Asanka / www.photosport.nz

Ben Lam recalled to starting XV for Julian Savea as Hurricanes make three changes for Chiefs

5
Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix

Young Phoenix star Sarpreet Singh agrees to new deal after hearing of ex-Premier League signing

01:45
Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.

Health experts heading for Samoa to help Government investigate tragic deaths of babies following MMR jabs

Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.