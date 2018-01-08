Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus eliminated from ASB Classic in opening round mismatch

Kiwi wild card Michael Venus has been dumped out of Auckland's ASB Classic men's tennis tournament in straight sets, falling to fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-1.

Auckland-born Venus gave his home crowd reason to cheer early in the match when he rallied after dropping a service game to break back.

Producing riveting tennis, Venus first passed and then lobbed his world No.21 opponent at the net to get the contest back on serve at 2-3.

However, 2016 Classic champion Bautista Agut quickly seized control to close out the first set in just 30 minutes.

Revelling in the calm evening conditions on Monday, Bautista Agut hit winners at will as his wicked, dipping forehand sent Venus scrambling in vain from corner to corner of the court.

In a bid to answer the Spaniard's power and accuracy, Venus repeatedly fired his forehand long as the second set turned into a procession.

Bautista Agut's safe progression into the second round ensured the Classic's more fancied players all made it through on the opening day.

This included popular four-time Classic champion David Ferrer, who harnessed all his experience and guile to weather a storm from much-hyped Chinese young gun Yibing Wu to win 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.

Last year's runner-up, Portugal's Joao Sousa, also survived a scare to knock American Donald Young out of the tournament 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 6-2, while rising Russian star Karen Khachanov progressed in three sets.

Twenty-one-year-old Khachanov beat Japanese journeyman Yuichi Sugita 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Like Khachanov, tournament officials breathed a sigh of relief to see the men's tournament get under way under bright skies after last week's women's event was hit by severe rain.

Earlier, Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev and world British world No.49 Kyle Edmund withdrew with a right arm injury and a right ankle sprain respectively.