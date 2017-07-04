Kiwi tennis star Marina Erakovic crashes out of Wimbledon to No 2 seed

After grinding through three qualifying matches to reach the Wimbledon main draw, New Zealand's Marina Erakovic had no answer for world No.2 Simona Halep.

The classy Romanian beat Erakovic 6-4 6-1 in their first-round match, the recent French Open finalist making fewer mistakes to advance at the grass court grand slam in London.

World No.129 Erakovic dropped serve in the fifth game, which was enough to lose a tight set.

She lost her control in a lop-sided second set, broken in all four service games.

Erakovic, who is still to advance beyond the first round of a WTA event this year, says she was disappointed with her performance against an opponent she felt she had a chance of beating.

New Zealand's three leading doubles players are all in the main draw, including Michael Venus, alongside American Ryan Harrison, less than a month after they won the French Open title.

They are the 10th seeds.