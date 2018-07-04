Kiwi tennis star Marcus Daniell joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal at top table

New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell is set to rub shoulders with the two greatest tennis players of all time, after being elected to the ATP Player Council.

Marcus Daniell Source: Getty

Doubles specialists Daniell and Bruno Soares join the 12-man council, spearheaded by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“It's pretty special,” he told 1 NEWS.

“It's going to be quite the experience, sitting down — hopefully, at some point — around the table with them. I'm looking forward to seeing how their minds work.

“I'm going to try and hold onto the idea that I'm an equal at that table. It's going to be pretty difficult but at the same time I'm going to be ears open, try to be a sponge, and pick up everything I can."

The nomination came as a surprise to the 31-year-old from Masterton, but he’s determined to use voice – and vote – for change.

While he’ll be representing the interests of doubles players, each member of the council has an equal vote on issues.

"I really want to push some environmental initiatives through the tour. We are a pretty dirty tour, not by virtue of by how the tournaments run themselves, just by virtue of the fact that we have to fly to get to most of them.

“And flying's pretty rough on the environment so that's a big side that I'm going to push in my tenure."

Novak Djokovic recently withdrew his nomination for the council because of his role in setting up the breakaway Professional Tennis Players’ Association.

Members elected to serve on the ATP Player Council through June 2022 are:

1-50 Singles: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Roger Federer, John Millman, Rafael Nadal

51-100 Singles: Pablo Andujar, Gilles Simon

1-100 Doubles: Marcus Daniell, Bruno Soares

At-Large: Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray

Alumni Representative: Colin Dowdeswell

Coach Representative: Daniel Vallverdu