Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

French Open doubles champions Michael Venus and Ryan Harrison have dug deep to win a five-set thriller in their opening match at Wimbledon.

Kiwi Venus and American Harrison took nearly three hours to beat Germans Andre Begemann and Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3. 9-7.

It was the 10th-seeded pair's first grand slam match together since claiming victory in the final at Roland Garros a month ago.

Venus and Harrison won less overall points than their opponent but won the key points to advance.

Kiwi Artem Sitak also opened his doubles campaign with a five-set win.

Combining with American Nicholas Monroe, they fought back from two sets down to beat Brazilians Andre Sa and Dudi Sela 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-3.

A third New Zealand doubles specialist, Marcus Daniell, is to open his campaign with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner on Thursday.