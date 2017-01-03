 

Kiwi tennis player Marina Erakovic into final Wimbledon qualifier

Kiwi tennis player Marina Erakovic is one win away from a spot at Wimbledon after crushing Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 7-5 in her second-round qualifier.

Marina Erakovic (NZL) during the ASB Classic WTA Womens Tournament Day 2. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 3 January 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Marina Erakovic during the ASB Classic WTA Women's Tournament Day 2.

Unlike her grinding win over Amra Sadikovic today, New Zealand's No.1 female tennis player dominated her opponent in London and stroked the ball around the court aggressively.

The first set was one-way traffic, before Erakovic earned the crucial break in the 11th game of the second-set to then serve out the match.

Erakovic will now face Australian young gun Destanee Aiava, aged just 17, for a spot in the Wimbledon main draw.

Aiava is ranked No.170 in the world, while Erakovic is No.129.

"I thought I did well to get off to a good start in the first set and I did well to hold onto that lead," the 29-year-old Erakovic said.

"In the second, I felt like I had quite a few chances to break early and they just didn't go my way - she was moving really well and it was hard for me to find the corners.

"So it was a tough battle, but I'm really proud of myself for making sure I was mentally tough in the end, to fight it out."

