Kiwi tennis player Artem Sitak reaches doubles final of New York Open

Kiwi tennis player Artem Sitak and doubles partner Wesley Koolhof have stormed into the final of the ATP's New York Open event.

Artem Sitak in action Source: Photosport

The 32-year-old Sitak and Dutchman Koolhof downed semi-final opponents Radu Albot and Nicoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 in last night's semi-final (NZT).

They struggled to get into the game at first but duly wrestled control of the first set, before romping home in the second.

The pairing won in a little over an hour.

"The key was to stay really focused and do the basics well, because they're really good singles players and hit well from the back of the court," Sitak said.

"We attacked well and held serve well and protected our first volleys."

Sitak and Koolhof have only been playing together since the middle of 2017, but are now into their third ATP final together.

They lost both previous finals, and will take on Belarusian Max Mirnyi and Austrian Philip Oswald in their New York decider.