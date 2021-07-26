TODAY |

Kiwi tennis pair through to Olympic quarters after opponent contracts Covid

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand tennis doubles pair Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus have progressed to the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020, after their Dutch opponents were forced to forefeit tonight's match following a positive Covid-19 test.

Michael Venus & Marcus Daniell win their first round doubles match at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

New Zealand Olympic Commitee spokesperson Ashley Abbott said the New Zealand tennis team had confirmed they had not trained or travelled or come into any form of close contact with the Dutch players.

In addition, no formal close contact advice had been received from Olympic officials and there would be no changes to New Zealand's Covid-19 protocols.

