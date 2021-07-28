Kiwi tennis pair pull off stunning Olympic upset to advance to medal games

New Zealand doubles pair Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell have pulled off a stunning upset to advance to the semi-finals of the Olympics.

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell celebrate after winning their Tokyo Olympics quarter-final. Source: Getty

The Kiwis, up against third-seeded favourites Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, of Colombia, started hot, taking the first set 6-3.

But the Colombians came back in the second, taking it to a third set tiebreaker. However, it was the Kiwis who maintained their composure, racing to a 7-2 lead in the first-to-ten tiebreaker, and wrapping it up 10-7 off the back of Venus' serve.

The Colombians were distraught, the Kiwis elated, fist-pumping to their team in the stands upon winning the decisive point.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Venus and Daniell will now play for a bronze medal at the very least, or gold if they can upset the winner of the quarter-final between Great Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury and the Croatian pair of Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.