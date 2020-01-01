Kiwi tennis No.1 Paige Hourigan out to impress after getting ASB Classic wild card

New Zealand number one Paige Hourigan will get the chance to take on some of the world's best in front of her home crowd after being given a wild card for the ASB Classic.

After reaching the final of last year's doubles alongside Taylor Townsend, 2020 is all about singles for Hourigan is prioritising singles in 2020.

"I mean I was super happy to perform well in doubles last year with Taylor but yeah I'm really excited for the singles wild card this year and hopefully I can do good things," Hourigan told 1 NEWS.

Even though 2019 saw Hourigan take one ITF singles and two doubles titles, including one with teen sensation Coco Gauff.

The 22-year-old endured some tough personal moments in her first year on tour, doubting whether she'd even carry on playing.

The death of her father saw Hourigan take time away from tennis altogether.

"It was really hard because when you first come out of college you’re feeling confident in yourself because I had a great year."

"Having those things makes you doubt yourself a lot. I was just struggling with just life priorities and just kind of re-evaluating everything in my life.

"But just really happy to be back and loving tennis again."

What's more, with 2020 looming as the toughest field in the Auckland tournament's history, Hourigan is looking forward to hitting the court once again.

"I’m just going to go out there and do me and just try to play the best that I can."

"It's an awesome experience to be here and being given the opportunity to play these top players.