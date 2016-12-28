Kiwi tennis hopeful Jade Lewis given ASB Classic wildcard

Rising Kiwi tennis hope Jade Lewis has been awarded a wildcard entry into the main draw for next week's ASB Classic.

Lewis, 18, will compete at the tournament for the first time, having made the step up from the ITF Junior circuit to the WTA Tour.

Having previously been awarded a qualifying wildcard, tournament organisers made the decision to award Lewis her first taste of a WTA event.

Tournament director Karl Budge was thrilled with Lewis' involvement, praising the promising youngster.

"Jade is certainly one of our most exciting prospects. She played very well last year in qualifying and has done everything we could have asked of her since returning to New Zealand from the United States," Budge said.

Jade Lewis with Karl Budge Source: Photosport

"I am excited to see her play and have two Kiwi's in the main draw."