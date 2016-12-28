 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Kiwi tennis hopeful Jade Lewis given ASB Classic wildcard

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Rising Kiwi tennis hope Jade Lewis has been awarded a wildcard entry into the main draw for next week's ASB Classic.

The promising youngster was confirmed today as a wildcard entry for next week's Auckland tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lewis, 18, will compete at the tournament for the first time, having made the step up from the ITF Junior circuit to the WTA Tour.

Having previously been awarded a qualifying wildcard, tournament organisers made the decision to award Lewis her first taste of a WTA event.

Tournament director Karl Budge was thrilled with Lewis' involvement, praising the promising youngster.

"Jade is certainly one of our most exciting prospects. She played very well last year in qualifying and has done everything we could have asked of her since returning to New Zealand from the United States," Budge said.

Jade Lewis with Karl Budge

Jade Lewis with Karl Budge

Source: Photosport

"I am excited to see her play and have two Kiwi's in the main draw."

Lewis will line up alongside the likes of Serena and Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki when the tournament begins on January 2.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


2
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:09
3
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ