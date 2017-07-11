Kiwi tennis ace Michael Venus recovers to moves into Wimbledon doubles quarter-finals

Source:
Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus has kept his hopes of back-to-back Grand Slam doubles titles alive, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals this morning.
Having claimed the French Open title at Roland-Garros last month, Venus and parter Jack Harrison of the USA came from a set down to defeat sixth seeds, Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spain's Marcel Granollers 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 today.
The pair wrapped up the epic five set encounter in three hours and one minute, securing their ninth consecutive Grand Slam victory.
Venus and Harrison will now face top seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia for a place in the tournament semi-finals.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport