Kiwi tennis ace Michael Venus recovers to moves into Wimbledon doubles quarter-finals

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus has kept his hopes of back-to-back Grand Slam doubles titles alive, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals this morning.

Having claimed the French Open title at Roland-Garros last month, Venus and parter Jack Harrison of the USA came from a set down to defeat sixth seeds, Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spain's Marcel Granollers 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 today.

The pair wrapped up the epic five set encounter in three hours and one minute, securing their ninth consecutive Grand Slam victory.