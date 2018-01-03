Kiwi teen Jade Lewis unable to advance in ASB Classic after straight sets loss

Kiwi teen Jade Lewis has fallen at the first hurdle of tennis' ASB Classic, going down 6-4 6-3 to Slovakian opponent Viktoria Kuzmova.

The sole Kiwi in the women's singles main draw, plenty was expected of Lewis after challenging superstar Venus Williams at the same stage of last year's event.

Yet the 19-year-old world No.1051 couldn't deliver against her fellow teen, going down in 70 minutes and never looking likely to cause an upset.

Kuzmova, meanwhile, looked assured after cruising through the qualifying rounds against Barbora Stefkova, Naomi Broady and Arantxa Rus.

She'll play second seed Julia Goerges in the second round.

Lewis will now look to put in a better performance alongside Taiwanese doubles partner Shu-Ying Hsieh in Wednesday's match against Nao Hibino and Darija Jurak.

Earlier, Kiwi pairing Paige Mary Hourigan and Erin Routliffe fell short of a doubles quarter-final berth, losing 2-6 6-2 (10-5) to Rus and Silva Soler-Espinosa.

Having fallen behind early, the local duo - of whom only the world No.330 Routliffe has a WTA doubles ranking - pushed their opponents all the way.

They surged back in the second set to break twice and secure a 6-2 triumph and held their own in the early stages of the tiebreak, reaching 5-5.