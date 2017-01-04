Kiwi teen Jade Lewis handed ASB Classic wildcard

Jade Lewis has been granted a wildcard entry to the main draw for next week's ASB Classic and three other Kiwis have been given the chance to qualify.

Jade Lewis from New Zealand during the ASB Classic Women's Tournament on Day 2 at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland. Source: Photosport

The four wildcards into the qualifying tournament go to Kiwis Paige Hourigan, Sacha Jones, Erin Routliffe and Jo Carswell.

It's the second time the 19-year-old Lewis, the niece of Kiwi tennis great Chris Lewis, will play in the main draw.

She picked up valuable experience in 2017 when she lost to Venus Williams.

The Classic was hit by a late withdrawal on Christmas Eve when double Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka pulled out due to personal reasons.

Danish star Caroline Wozniacki, the top seed and world No.3, and Agnieszka Radwanska both flew into Auckland on Friday.

Wozniacki said she had been quietly preparing for the new season.