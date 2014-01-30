Kiwi Rubin Statham through to ASB Classic second round after Bautista-Agut withdraws

Source:
Kiwi tennis hopeful Rubin Statham has been handed a "lucky loser" pass through to the second round of the ASB Classic following the withdrawal of defending champion Roberto Bautista-Agut.
Tournament director Karl Budge confirmed the news at the announcement of Bautista-Agut's withdrawal.
"That spot in the draw goes to a lucky loser, that lucky loser is Rubin Statham," Budge told media.
"We have a Kiwi in the second round of the ASB Classic."
Statham will take on 2015 winner Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic and is the only Kiwi into the second round following defeats to Marcus Daniell, Artem Sitak and Finn Tearney.
