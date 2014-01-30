Kiwi Rubin Statham through to ASB Classic second round after Bautista-Agut withdraws

Kiwi tennis hopeful Rubin Statham has been handed a "lucky loser" pass through to the second round of the ASB Classic following the withdrawal of defending champion Roberto Bautista-Agut.

New Zealand's Rubin Statham Source: Photosport

Tournament director Karl Budge confirmed the news at the announcement of Bautista-Agut's withdrawal.

"That spot in the draw goes to a lucky loser, that lucky loser is Rubin Statham," Budge told media.

"We have a Kiwi in the second round of the ASB Classic."