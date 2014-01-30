Kiwi Rubin Statham falls short of upset win at ASB Classic

Kiwi hopes of an ASB Classic winner have again been dashed, after Rubin Statham was eliminated for the second time by Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

New Zealand's Rubin Statham Source: Photosport

Statham, who was originally eliminated in the tournament qualifiers, was given a 'lucky loser' card into the second round following the withdrawal of defending champion Roberto Bautista-Agut.

In a closely fought match, it was Statham who took the early lead, winning the first set in a tie-break.

However, simple errors came back to haunt the 29-year old Kiwi, losing the second set 7-5, missing five chances to break serve and as a result, win the match.

Any hopes of a Statham victory were emphatically ended in the third set, with Vesely taking the decider 6-3.

Statham would have been the first Kiwi to progress to the tournament third round since 1999, the year Brett Steven reached the semi-finals.